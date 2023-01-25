Polymetal: FY22 Gold Equivalent Production In Line With Original Guidance

(RTTNews) - Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) reported that the company's fiscal 2022 gold equivalent production amounted to 1,712 Koz, a year-over-year increase of 2% and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz. Revenue was $2.8 billion, a year-over-year decrease of 3% on the back of lower average gold and silver prices.

Fourth quarter gold equivalent output grew by 16% year-over-year to 540 Koz driven by Nezhda contribution and strong grades at Kyzyl. Revenue was up 30% year-over-year to $1.0 billion. In the fourth quarter, net debt decreased by $0.4 billion to approximately $2.4 billion.

For fiscal 2023, the company reiterated its current production guidance of 1.7 Moz of gold equivalent. Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $700-750 million.

"In 2023, we are targeting stable production and return to free cash flow generation," said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Polymetal.

Also, the company issued an update on its plan to modify asset holding structure. The company has progressed the evaluation of a potential re-domiciliation of the parent company, Polymetal International plc, to jurisdiction deemed to be friendly by the Russian Federation. Based on the initial analysis, the company are of the view that a re-domiciliation into the Astana International Financial Centre, a financial hub in Astana, Kazakhstan, is the preferred jurisdiction.