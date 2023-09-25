Polymetal International plc (POLY)

Polymetal: Half-year report for the six month ended 30 June 2023



25-Sep-2023 / 07:55 MSK



Release time IMMEDIATE AIX, MOEX: POLY

Date 25 September 2023 Polymetal International plc Half-year report for the six month ended 30 June 2023 Despite external pressures, we made good progress in the first half of the year while adapting to the logistics constraints. High commodity prices against a weakening Rouble, combined with steady operating performance, drove a healthy growth in the Groups earnings, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We expect stronger production, stable cash costs within the original guidance, and significant free cash flow generation for the second half of the year, while remaining focused on progressing our development projects on schedule, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc, commenting on the results. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS In 1H 2023, revenue increased by 25% year-on-year (y-o-y), totalling US$ 1,315 million (1H 2022: US$ 1,048 million), of which US$ 393 million (30%) was generated from operations in Kazakhstan and US$ 922 million (70%) from operations in the Russia. Average realised Gold and silver prices tracked market dynamics: gold price increased by 3% while silver price remained flat y-o-y. Gold equivalent (GE) production was 764 Koz, a 3% increase y-o-y. Gold sales increased by 25% y-o-y to 570 Koz, while silver sales increased by 19% to 10.4 Moz. The Company recorded a sales-production gap, notably for Kyzyl, as a result of persistent railway issues at the eastward direction. This gap is expected to be closed by the year end as the Company is gradually adjusting its transportation routes.

Group Total Cash Costs (TCC) [1] for 1H 2023 were US$ 944/GE oz, below the lower end of the Groups full-year guidance of US$ 950-1,000/GE oz, while being up 11% y-o-y, mostly due to a planned grade decline combined with domestic inflation, which was partially offset by weaker currency as well as increase in sales volumes resulting in spread of fixed costs over a larger amount of ounces sold.

[1] All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC) 1 remained broadly unchanged at US$ 1,386/GE oz, up 1% y-o-y, and within the full-year guidance range of US$ 1,300-1,400/GE, reflecting the decrease in capitalised stripping on the back of completed stripping campaigns.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was US$ 559 million, an increase of 31% y-o-y, driven by higher sales volumes. Of this, US$ 200 million (36%) was earned from operations in Kazakhstan, achieving a margin of 51%, and US$ 359 million (64%), or a margin of 39%, earned from operations in the Russian Federation.The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2 percentage points to 43% (1H 2022: 41%).

Underlying net earnings [2] increased by 28% to US$ 261 million (1H 2022: US$ 203 million). Net earnings [3] were US$ 190 million (1H 2022: US$ 321 million loss due to one-off impairment charges).

[2] [3] Capital expenditures were US$ 375 million [4] , largely unchanged compared with US$ 373 million in 1H 2022. The Company currently expects its FY2023 capex to be in the original guidance range of US$ 700-750 million.

[4] Net operating cash inflow was US$ 35 million (1H 2022: US$ 405 million outflow). This includes positive cash flow of US$ 140 million from operations in Kazakhstan and negative cash flow of US$ 105 million from operations in the Russian Federation. The Group reported negative free cash flow 1 of US$ 341 million, which is still a significant improvement over 1H 2022 negative FCF of US$ 630 million, that is made up of US$ 55 million inflow coming from Kazakhstan and US$ 396 million outflow attributable to Russian assets. As usual, free cash flow is expected to be stronger in the second half of the year due to seasonally higher production and working capital release.

Net debt 1 increased to US$ 2,590 million during the period (31 December 2022: US$ 2,393 million), representing 2.25x of the LTM Adjusted EBITDA (2022: 2.35x). The increase in net debt was mainly driven by the working capital build-up.

Polymetal is on track to meet its original 2023 production guidance of 1.7 Moz of gold equivalent. The company maintains its 2023 guidance range of US$ 950-1,000/GE oz and US$ 1,300-1,400/GE oz for TCC and AISC, respectively. This guidance remains contingent on the RUB/USD and KZT/USD exchange rates which have a significant effect on the Groups local currency denominated operating costs. Financial highlights [5] 1H 2023 1H 2022 Change Revenue, US$m 1,315 1,048 +25% Total cash cost[6], US$ /GE oz 944 853 +11% All-in sustaining cash cost2, US$ /GE oz 1,386 1,371 +1% Adjusted EBITDA2, US$m 559 426 +31% Average realised gold price[7], US$ /oz 1,926 1,864 +3% Average realised silver price3, US$ /oz 22.9 22.9 0% Net earnings/(loss), US$m 190 (321) n/a Underlying net earnings2, US$m 261 203 +28% Return on Assets2, % 10% 7% +3% Return on Equity (underlying)2, % 13% 10% +3% Basic earnings/(loss) per share, US$ 0.40 (0.68) n/a Underlying EPS2, US$ 0.55 0.43 +28% Net debt2, US$m 2,590 2,393[8] +8% Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.25[9] 2.355 -4% Net operating cash flow, US$m 35 (405) n/a Capital expenditure, US$m 375 373 0% Free cash flow2, US$m (341) (630) +46% Free cash flow post-M&A2, US$m (344) (658) +48% OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS No fatal accidents occurred among the Groups workforce and contractors in H1 2023 (consistent with H1 2022). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Groups employees stood at 0.11 (0.08 in H1 2022), as there were seven lost-time accidents, mostly related to falling or being hit by an object. None of the accidents were within Kazakhstan operations.

GE output for H1 was up by 3% y-o-y to 764 Koz, including 213 Koz in Kazakhstan and 551 Koz in Russia. The Company reiterates its full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE (1.2 Moz in Russia and 500 Koz in Kazakhstan). 1H 2023 1H 2022 Change PRODUCTION (Koz of GE1) Kazakhstan 213 244 -13% Kyzyl 128 135 -5% Varvara 86 109 -22% Russia 551 500 +10% TOTAL 764 744 +3% REVENUE (US$m) Kazakhstan 393 443 -11% Russia 922 605 +52% TOTAL 1,315 1,048 +25% NET DEBT2 (US$m) Kazakhstan 201 277 -27% Russia 2,389 2,117 +13% Total 2,590 2,393 +8% SAFETY LTIFR3 (Employees) 0.11 0.08 +36% Fatalities 0 0 n/a Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. (2) Comparative information is presented for 31 December 2022. (3) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account. update on THE re-domICILATION AND listing On 7 August 2023, the Company successfully completed its re-domiciliation to the AIFC (Kazakhstan). On 10 August, trading resumed on Astana International Exchange, which is now the primary listing venue for Polymetal. Cancellation of the Companys listing from the London Stock Exchange completed on 29 August 2023. On 19 September 2023, trading in Polymetal shares also resumed on the Moscow Exchange. Conference call and webcast The Company will hold a webcast on Monday, 25 September 2023, at 9:00 London time (14:00 Astana time). To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4340529/E960C65B2522657D1D7187BD73EFDBF4. Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration. Enquiries Investor Relations Polymetal International plc ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 7172 476 655 (Kazakhstan) Media Polymetal International plc media@polymetal.kz Ainur Baigozha +7 7172 476 655 (Kazakhstan) FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Attachment



File: Polymetal International plc: Half-year report for the six month ended 30 June 2023



Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



