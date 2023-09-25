|
25.09.2023 06:55:03
Polymetal: Half-year report for the six month ended 30 June 2023
|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Half-year report for the six month ended 30 June 2023
Despite external pressures, we made good progress in the first half of the year while adapting to the logistics constraints. High commodity prices against a weakening Rouble, combined with steady operating performance, drove a healthy growth in the Groups earnings, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We expect stronger production, stable cash costs within the original guidance, and significant free cash flow generation for the second half of the year, while remaining focused on progressing our development projects on schedule, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc, commenting on the results.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Notes:
(1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.
(2) Comparative information is presented for 31 December 2022.
(3) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account.
update on THE re-domICILATION AND listing
On 7 August 2023, the Company successfully completed its re-domiciliation to the AIFC (Kazakhstan). On 10 August, trading resumed on Astana International Exchange, which is now the primary listing venue for Polymetal. Cancellation of the Companys listing from the London Stock Exchange completed on 29 August 2023. On 19 September 2023, trading in Polymetal shares also resumed on the Moscow Exchange.
Conference call and webcast
The Company will hold a webcast on Monday, 25 September 2023, at 9:00 London time (14:00 Astana time).
To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4340529/E960C65B2522657D1D7187BD73EFDBF4.
Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration.
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Attachment
File: Polymetal International plc: Half-year report for the six month ended 30 June 2023
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B6T5S470
|Category Code:
|IR
|TIDM:
|POLY
|LEI Code:
|213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
|OAM Categories:
|1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews
|Sequence No.:
|273452
|EQS News ID:
|1732931
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
06:55
|Polymetal: Half-year report for the six month ended 30 June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
22.09.23
|Börse Moskau: RTS legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Zuversicht in Moskau: Pluszeichen im RTS (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Starker Wochentag in Moskau: Anleger lassen RTS am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|RTS aktuell: RTS schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Verluste in Moskau: RTS am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Anleger in Moskau halten sich zurück: RTS am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.23
|Polymetal: London De-listing (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Polymetal PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Polymetal PLC
|5,90
|-40,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
In Asien zeigen sich die Börsen am Montag mehrheitlich schwächer.