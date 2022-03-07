Polymetal: Integrated Annual Report 2021

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 07 March 2022

Polymetal International plc

Integrated Annual Report 2021

Polymetal publishes its Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

In compliance with Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.1, Polymetal announces that Integrated Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("Annual Report") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full printed Integrated Annual Report for those shareholders who have requested it will be posted in due course.

The DTR requires that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 2 March 2022, and is available on the Company's website via this link.

This year, instead of issuing a standalone Sustainability Report, we have included all the relevant disclosures in the Integrated Annual Report. The information on the Company's most material sustainability issues is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Copy of the above document is also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/disclosure-center/annual-reports/#year-reports

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global Gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

