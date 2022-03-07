07.03.2022 19:30:21

Polymetal: Integrated Annual Report 2021

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Integrated Annual Report 2021

07-March-2022 / 21:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                                                         LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

07 March 2022

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Integrated Annual Report 2021

Polymetal publishes its Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

In compliance with Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.1, Polymetal announces that Integrated Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("Annual Report") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full printed Integrated Annual Report for those shareholders who have requested it will be posted in due course.

The DTR requires that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 2 March 2022, and is available on the Company's website via this link.

This year, instead of issuing a standalone Sustainability Report, we have included all the relevant disclosures in the Integrated Annual Report. The information on the Company's most material sustainability issues is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Copy of the above document is also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/disclosure-center/annual-reports/#year-reports

 About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global Gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

 

 

Corporate Broker

 

Panmure Gordon

John Prior

Rupert Dearden

+44 20 7886 2500

 

 

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 147442
EQS News ID: 1296499

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Polymetal PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Polymetal PLC 6,00 -31,82% Polymetal PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise weiter hoch: ATX mit kräftiger Erholung -- DAX-Gewinne schrumpfen -- Asiens Börsen mit erneuten Abschlägen
Die dritte Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine brachte keinen entscheidenden Durchbruch. Stattdessen droht Russland mit eine Gas-Lieferstopp in die EU. Das belastet den heimischen Aktienmarkt aber nur kurz, der Markt dreht ins Plus. Auch an der deutschen Börse wird die Stimmung im Verlauf deutlich besser und es setzt eine Erholung ein. In Fernost hielten sich Anleger abermals von den Aktienmärkten fern.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen