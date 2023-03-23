|
Polymetal International plc: Integrated Annual Report 2022
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Integrated Annual Report 2022
Polymetal publishes its Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
In compliance with Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rule (DTR) 4.1, Polymetal announces that Integrated Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (Annual Report) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The full printed Integrated Annual Report for those shareholders who have requested it will be posted in due course.
The DTR requires that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 16 March 2023, and is available on the Companys website via this link.
Copy of the above document is also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/corporate-disclosures/annual-reports/#year-reports.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
|ISIN:
|JE00B6T5S470
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|POLY
|LEI Code:
|213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|231880
|News ID:
|1589845
