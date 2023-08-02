|
02.08.2023 03:02:24
Polymetal International's London Shares To Delist On 29 August
(RTTNews) - Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) confirmed that in advance of the Re-domiciliation taking place on 7 August 2023, the company's shares have now been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange.
As approved by shareholders at the General Meeting on 28 July 2023, it is expected that the London De-Listing will occur on 29 August 2023, Polymetal said in a statement.
The company confirms that trading on the AIX was also suspended Tuesday in order to effect the Re-domiciliation, and is expected to be resumed on or after the Re-domiciliation Effective Date.
The company re-confirmed that following the Re-domiciliation, it will remain listed on the AIX, which will become the company's primary stock exchange.
