01.03.2023 08:00:04
Polymetal: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2023
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2023
Polymetal International plc (Polymetal, the Company or the Group) announces its Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2023, in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and exploration update for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Polymetal did not replace its ore depletion and recorded declining ore reserves in 2022. The exploration season was severely affected by the indirect impact of sanctions placed on, amongst other things, imports of diamond drilling spares and materials into Russia. We remain confident in the Groups ability to grow our high-quality reserve base and expect the resumption of the upward trend in 2023, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal
HIGHLIGHTS
2023 OUTLOOK
In 2023, Polymetal will continue to invest in both near-mine and greenfield exploration projects.
The key objectives are:
[1]) GE includes gold and silver, unless otherwise stated. Base metals are excluded due to their immateriality.
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary (1), (2)
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources structure by metal as at 1 January 2023
Ore Reserves reconciliation, GE Moz (1)
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2023 (1)
EXPLORATION RESULTS
Exploration areas and volumes (mine site exploration excluded) (1)
In 2022, 314.2 km (including JVs) of exploration drilling was completed. As a result of the imposed sanctions on Russia, import of drilling spare parts and materials was restricted, leading to a substantial decrease in drilling activities. Furthermore, as a part of budget optimisation, JV grassroots exploration in Russia was reduced, contributing to overall drop in drilling volumes.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
