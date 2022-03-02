|
Polymetal: Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021
Polymetal is pleased to announce the Group's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021.
"We are reporting strong net earnings for the year amidst a variety of macroeconomic and pandemic-related challenges. Excellent financial results were supported by robust operating performance, successful launch and ramp-up of Nezhda, as well as advancement of our POX-2 project and Veduga investment decision. Crucially - for the second year in a row - we had no fatalities among Group employees. Polymetal also continues to generate significant free cash flows and pay substantial dividends.
We are shocked and appalled by the events going on in Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine and related economic and political developments are likely to require a lot of management efforts to maintain company performance. However, despite a wide range of uncertainties we will be working under in 2022, it is our current intention to operate as normally as possible", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, commenting on the results.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate update
2022 OUTLOOK
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, 2 March 2022 at 11:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time).
To participate in the call, please dial:
From the UK:
+44 (0) 330 336 9601 (local access)
0800 279 6877 (toll free)
From the US:
+1 646 828 8073 (local access)
800 289 0720 (toll free)
From Russia:
+7 495 646 5137 (local access)
8 10 8002 8655011 (toll free)
To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.
Conference code: 3330104
RU (Simultaneous Interpreting) - 5773182
Webcast and reply link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20220302.
Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.
About Polymetal
Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.
Enquiries
Forward-looking statements
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
[1] The financial performance reported by the Group contains certain Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) disclosed to compliment measures that are defined or specified under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For more information on the APMs used by the Group, including justification for their use, please refer to the "Alternative performance measures" section below.
[2] Profit for the financial period.
[3] On a cash basis, representing cash outflow on purchases of property, plant and equipment in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
[4] Totals may not correspond to the sum of the separate figures due to rounding. % changes can be different from zero even when absolute amounts are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute amounts differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.
[5] Restated due to a voluntary change in accounting policy. Starting from 1 January 2021, exploration and evaluation (E&E) expenses costs are capitalised into assets only when mineral resources are published; and before that are expensed as incurred. Previously capitalised E&E assets with no mineral resource estimates were written off via retrospective adjustments to the 2020 income statement and balance sheet amounts brought forward. This note applies to all comparative data for 2020 in this release.
[6] Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below.
[7] In accordance with IFRS, revenue is presented net of treatment charges which are subtracted in calculating the amount to be invoiced. Average realised prices are calculated as revenue divided by gold and silver volumes sold, excluding effect of treatment charges deductions from revenue.
[8] FY 2021: final dividend for FY 2020 paid in 2021 and interim dividend for the 1H 2021 paid in September 2021. FY 2020: special and final dividend for FY 2019 paid in 2020 and interim dividend for the 1H 2020 paid in September 2020.
[9] FY 2021: interim and final dividend for FY2021. FY 2020: interim, final and special dividend for FY2020.
[10] Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2020 and guidance for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously).
[11] Hereinafter this indicator excludes water used for non-technological purposes.
