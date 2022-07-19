Polymetal: Q2 2022 production results conference call

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 19 July 2022

Polymetal International plc

Q2 2022 production results conference call

Polymetal updates conference calls details for the Groups Q2 2022 Production results on Thursday, July 21.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 11:00 London time (13:00 Moscow time).

To participate in the call, please dial:

From the UK:

+44 (0) 330 165 4012 (local access)

0800 279 6877 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 646 828 8073 (local access)

800 289 0720 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 646 5137 (local access)

8 10 800 2865 5011 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 1493984

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20220721.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 (0) 20 3859 5407 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 1493984, from 15:30 London time Thursday, 21 July, till 15:30 London time Thursday, 28 July 2022. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetals website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20220721.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal Evgeny Monakhov Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov ir@polymetalinternational.com +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.