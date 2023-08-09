|
09.08.2023 08:00:04
Polymetal: Q2 2023 production results
|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Q2 2023 production results
Polymetal International plc reports production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Q2 saw a set of solid production results supporting our full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE. The company continued to experience logistical disruptions of concentrate shipments. Management is working on establishing new transportation routes to resolve this issue by Q4 2023, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
The Company will hold a webcast on Wednesday, 9 August 2023, at 12:00 London time (17:00 Astana time).
To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4276845/D7DCF26439D90AF0B6F48DDDDFF435AC.
Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration.
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
KYZYL
In Q2, gold production at Kyzyl was up by 6% y-o-y to 56 Koz on the back of higher output from the lower carbon concentrate at Amursk POX.
The concentrator capacity has reached 2.4 Mtpa level resulting in a 17% y-o-y increase in the volume of gold in concentrate in H1. Ore mining also intensified to align with the processing volumes. Eastward transportation routes are being readjusted to eliminate the production/sales gap, and a notable decline in unsold concentrate volumes is expected in Q3 2023.
VARVARA
Varvara recorded planned decline in production driven by a decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit and lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit.
SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY
There were no fatal accidents among Polymetals employees and contractors during the first half of the year (consistent with H1 2022). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Groups employees increased by 94% y-o-y to 0.12 in Q2 (0.06 in Q2 2022) and by 36% to 0.11 in H1 (0.08 in H1 2022). During the reporting quarter, five lost-time injuries were recorded at Polymetals sites (all in Russia): four among employees and one among contractors workers. Within the Company, two injuries were classified as minor (hit by an object and combustion), while the other two were severe (fall and hit by falling rock). The incident with a contractor worker was classified as minor (tripping). The incidents were followed by proper investigations aimed at improving the safety of workplaces.
|
