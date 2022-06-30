Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 08:00:31

Polymetal: Report on payments to governments for the year 2021

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Report on payments to governments for the year 2021

30-Jun-2022 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                                                        LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

30 June 2022

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Report on payments to governments for the year 2021

 

Polymetal issues the report on payments to government for the year ended 31 December 2021.

INTRODUCTION

This Report provides an overview of the payments to governments made by Polymetal International plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as Polymetal) for the year 2021 as required under the UKs Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large extractive companies, whose securities are publicly listed on a UK-regulated stock market,  that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, Natural Gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

 

BASIS OF PREPARATION

Legislation

This report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Polymetal. Payments made by entities over which Polymetal has joint control or significant influence are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Polymetal to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining activities made to the refineries owned by the government agencies and any payments which are not directly attributable to the production and exploration activities.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at legal entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, or licence agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

Substantially interconnected means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, or licence agreements that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

License agreements are aggregated for the purposes of reporting as a single project only when those legal agreements have substantially similar terms and are both geographically and operationally integrated.

 

 

 

 

Payments

The information is reported under the following payment types:

Income taxes

These are taxes paid by Polymetal on its income and/or profits in accordance with legislation enacted in the applicable jurisdiction. Payments are reported net of refunds. Value added tax, personal income taxes, social taxes, property taxes are excluded.

The maximum income tax in Russia is set at a rate of 20% and is allocated between federal budget and the budgets of the relevant constituent regions. In 2021 and 2020 the following proportion was applied: 3% allocated to the federal budget, whereas 17% allocated to the regional budgets. From 1 January 2017 Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and Magadan Silver JSC are entitled to the decreased statutory income tax rate of 17% for the operations held in the Special Economic Zone of the Russian Far East, as well as decreased mining tax rate (paying at 60% of the standard mining tax rates). In return for obtaining this tax relief the members of the regional Special Economic Zone are obliged to invest 50% of their tax savings each year in the Special Economic Zone Development Program. From 1 January 2016 Svetloye LLC was subject to tax relief as a participant in a Regional Investment Project and was entitled to decreased mining tax rates and the statutory income tax rate of 0% up to 2021.

In Kazakhstan income tax is set at a rate of 20% and there is no allocation for regional or local income taxes in this country.

Mining tax

Mining tax is a royalty payable in Russian Federation and Kazakhstan, which is calculated based on the value of the precious metals extracted in the period. In Russia this value is usually determined based on the realised selling price of precious metals or, in case if there were no sales during the period, cost of production of metals extracted. In Kazakhstan the value is determined based on the market price whether or not there were sales during the period.

Mining tax in Russia is levied at federal level, and then is reallocated between federal and respective regional budgets based on the following proportion: 40% of total tax collected is transferred to the federal budget, 60% to regional budgets. Mining tax and royalties in Kazakhstan are levied at republican level.

Licence fees

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded.

Rental fees

The land in the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan on which the Groups production facilities are located is owned by the state. The Group leases this land through operating lease agreements.

Other payments

Other payments include enviromental emission fees, and also payments made and social commitments in accordance with subsoil contracts attributable to the Kyzyl project and investment in the Special Economic Zone Development Program of Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and Magadan Silver JSC.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. No in-kind payments were made during years ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020.

Materiality Level

Any payment, whether made as a single payment or as a series of related payments, below GBP 86,000 within a financial year is excluded from this Report.

Payments made to governments by joint ventures or associates of the Group in proportion to the companys interest in the respective venture or associate are insignificant to this Report based on materiality level set.

Exchange Rate

Relevant payments are made by Polymetal in Russian Rubles and Kazakh Tenge and for the purpose of this Report are translated to the US Dollar based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant monthly average rate.

 

 

PAYMENTS PER GOVERNMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOR THE YEAR 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Government         

000$

 

 

 

Income tax

Mining

tax

Rental

fees

Licence fees

Other

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kazakhstan

 

 

 

 91,712  

 41,870  

 -  

 -  

 10,8081  

 144,390  

Russia

 

 

 

 123,407  

 92,965  

 4,734  

 175  

 18,7552  

 240,036  

Total

 

 

 

 215,119  

 134,835  

 4,734  

 175  

 29,563  

 384,426  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PAYMENTS PER

PROJECT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Entity                  

000$

Project

Country/ Government

Region

Income tax

Mining

tax

Rental

fees

Licence fees

Other

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLC

Kyzyl

Kazakhstan

n/a

 73,975  

 27,325  

 -    

 -    

 7,4081  

 108,708  

Varvarinskoye JSC

Varvara

Kazakhstan

n/a

 10,919  

 1,540  

 -    

 -    

 523  

 12,982  

Komarovskoye Mining Company LLC

Komar

Kazakhstan

n/a

 6,818  

 13,005  

 -    

 -    

 2,877  

 22,700  

Gold of Northern Urals CJSC

Voro

Russia

Svedlovskaya oblast

 8,617  

 4,985  

 138  

 -    

 -    

 13,740  

Saumskaya Mining Company LLC

Saum

Russia

Svedlovskaya oblast

 2,880  

 1,481  

 -    

 -    

 -    

 4,361  

Svetloye LLC

Svetloye

Russia

Khabarovskiy Kray

 -    

 5,389  

 443  

 -    

 -    

 5,832  

Magadan Silver JSC

Dukat

Russia

Magadanskaya oblast

 49,270  

 24,172  

 694  

 -    

 10,3602  

 84,496  

Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC

Mayskoye

Russia

Chukotka Autonomous Okrug

 4,886  

 18,605  

 -    

 -    

 -    

 23,491  

Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC

Omolon

Russia

Magadanskaya oblast

 29,001  

 14,285  

 534  

 175  

 8,0082  

 52,003  

Albazino Resources Ltd

Albazino

Russia

Khabarovskiy Kray

 29,626  

 24,821  

 1,225  

 -    

 251  

 55,923  

GRK Amikan LLC

Veduga

Russia

Krasnoyarskiy Kray

(873)3  

(773)3  

 294  

 -    

 -    

(1,352)3  

South-Verkhoyansk Mining Company JSC

Nezhda

Russia

Yakutia

 -    

 -    

 305  

 -    

 136  

 441  

Kutynskaya Mining Company LLC

Kutyn

Russia

Khabarovskiy Kray

 -    

 -    

 1,101  

 -    

 -    

 1,101  

Total

 

 

 

 215,119  

 134,835  

 4,734  

 175  

 29,563  

 384,426  

 

______________________

1 In accordance with a memorandum with East-Kazakhstan Oblast Administration (local Kazakhstan government) Polymetal participates in financing of certain social and infrastructure development project of the region. During the year ended 31 December 2021 Polymetal paid $4,598 thousand under this programme.

2 Includes payments under Special Economic Zone Development Program of $7,930 thousand for Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and $10,325 thousand for Magadan Silver JSC.

3 During the year ended 31 December 2021 GRK Amikan LLC received reimbursement of income and mining taxes from tax authorities that were paid during previous periods.

 

 

PAYMENTS PER GOVERNMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOR THE YEAR 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Government         

000$

 

 

 

Income tax

Mining

tax

Rental

fees

Licence fees

Other

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kazakhstan

 

 

 

87,813  

39,241  

-  

3,668  

8,7711  

139,493  

Russia

 

 

 

158,843  

86,066  

2,588  

1,220  

12,6682  

261,385  

Total

 

 

 

246,656  

125,307  

2,588  

4,888  

21,439  

400,878  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PAYMENTS PER

PROJECT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Entity                  

000$

Project

Country/ Government

Region

Income tax

Mining

tax

Rental

fees

Licence fees

Other

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLC

Kyzyl

Kazakhstan

n/a

55,177  

29,396  

-    

3,668  

6,9971  

95,238  

Inter Gold Capital LLC

Kazakhstan

n/a

118  

-    

-    

-    

-    

118  

Varvarinskoye JSC

Varvara

Kazakhstan

n/a

28,707  

-    

-    

-    

605  

29,312  

Komarovskoye Mining Company LLC

Komar

Kazakhstan

n/a

3,811  

9,845  

-    

-    

1,169  

14,825  

Gold of Northern Urals CJSC

Voro

Russia

Svedlovskaya oblast

                            27,298  

                         10,016  

                                          -    

                              -    

                           497  

                   37,811  

Svetloye LLC

Svetloye

Russia

Khabarovskiy Kray

-    

2,504  

354  

592  

-    

3,450  

Magadan Silver JSC

Dukat

Russia

Magadanskaya oblast

                            38,962  

                         16,995  

                                       665  

                          628  

                       7,1762  

                   64,426  

Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC

Mayskoye

Russia

Chukotka Autonomous Okrug

                            13,975  

                         17,288  

                                          -    

                              -    

                              -    

                   31,263  

Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC

Omolon

Russia

Magadanskaya oblast

                            41,148  

                         13,427  

                                       262  

                              -    

                       4,7942  

                   59,631  

Albazino Resources Ltd

Albazino

Russia

Khabarovskiy Kray

                            36,239  

                         23,980  

                                       703  

                              -    

                           201  

                   61,123  

GRK Amikan LLC

Veduga

Russia

Krasnoyarskiy Kray

                               1,221  

                            1,856  

                                       285  

                              -    

                              -    

                      3,362  

South-Verkhoyansk Mining Company JSC

Nezhda

Russia

Yakutia

                                      -    

                                   -    

                                       319  

                              -    

                              -    

                         319  

Total

 

 

 

246,656  

125,307  

2,588  

4,888  

21,439  

400,878  

 

______________________

1 In accordance with a memorandum with East-Kazakhstan Oblast Administration (local Kazakhstan government) Polymetal participates in financing of certain social and infrastructure development project of the region. During the year ended 31 December 2020 Polymetal paid $4,576 thousand under this programme.

2 Includes payments under Special Economic Zone Development Program of $4,492 thousand for Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and $6,465 thousand for Magadan Silver JSC.

 

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
