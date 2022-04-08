08.04.2022 08:00:06

Polymetal: Resignation of Auditor

Polymetal International plc

Resignation of Auditor

Polymetal announces that Deloitte LLP has resigned as auditors effective as of 7 April 2022.

Deloitte LLP considers that the following circumstances connected with its ceasing to hold office should be brought to the notice of the members or creditors of the Company:

  • Following the announcement on 7 March 2022 that Deloitte's Russian and Belarus firms would separate from the global network of member firms of which Deloitte LLP is a part of, they have concluded that they will not be able to carry out an audit of the Company given that the majority of its assets and operations are in Russia.

A copy of the statement of Deloitte LLP containing above information:

  • has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism;
  • will be distributed to each member of the Company and to each person entitled to receive notice of a general meeting of the Company as required by the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 within 14 days.

The Board has commenced the search for the replacement of an auditor and will provide a recommendation for shareholders in due course.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

 
