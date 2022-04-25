Polymetal: Results of AGM

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 25 April 2022

Polymetal International plc

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 9.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 21 March 2022 were passed except for the Resolution 3 - Final Dividend, which was withdrawn.

Voting results

Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital 01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS For 146,200,729 98.10 30.87 Against 2,830,452 1.90 0.60 Votes Withheld** 227,989 - - 02, REMUNERATION REPORT For 133,449,786 89.55 28.18 Against 15,572,678 10.45 3.29 Votes Withheld** 236,706 - - 03, FINAL DIVIDEND (Withdrawn) For Against Votes Withheld** 04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS For 144,793,634 97.76 30.57 Against 3,321,646 2.24 0.70 Votes Withheld** 1,143,890 - - 05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV For 144,752,420 97.74 30.56 Against 3,352,828 2.26 0.71 Votes Withheld** 1,153,922 - - 06, RE-ELECT GIACOMO BAIZINI For 120,961,667 81.67 25.54 Against 27,155,245 18.33 5.73 Votes Withheld** 1,142,258 - - 07, ELECT JANAT BERDALINA For 145,821,714 98.06 30.79 Against 2,879,333 1.94 0.61 Votes Withheld** 558,123 - - 08, ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY For 141,061,764 94.87 29.78 Against 7,632,444 5.13 1.61 Votes Withheld** 564,962 - - 09, ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO For 141,048,817 94.86 29.78 Against 7,642,479 5.14 1.61 Votes Withheld** 567,874 - - 10, ELECT RICCARDO ORCEL For 134,951,134 91.28 28.49 Against 12,894,456 8.72 2.72 Votes Withheld** 1,413,580 - - 11, ELECT PAUL J. OSTLING For 138,341,234 93.03 29.21 Against 10,367,206 6.97 2.19 Votes Withheld** 550,730 - - 12 ADJUST PSP MEASURES For 133,958,458 89.92 28.28 Against 15,014,251 10.08 3.17 Votes Withheld** 286,461 - - 13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES For 131,969,712 88.57 27.86 Against 17,025,327 11.43 3.59 Votes Withheld** 264,131 - - 14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS For 134,628,648 90.66 28.43 Against 13,873,194 9.34 2.93 Votes Withheld** 757,328 - - 15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL FIVE PER CENT For 131,746,377 88.74 27.82 Against 16,716,947 11.26 3.53 Votes Withheld** 795,846 - - 16, MARKET PURCHASES For 134,237,023 90.03 28.34 Against 14,863,882 9.97 3.14 Votes Withheld** 158,265 - -

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 are special resolutions.

** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 473,626,239. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited.

