25.04.2022 15:20:05

Polymetal: Results of AGM

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
25-Apr-2022 / 16:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                                                        LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

25 April 2022

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 9.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 21 March 2022 were passed except for the Resolution 3 - Final Dividend, which was withdrawn.

Voting results

Resolution*

Vote type

Voted

Voted %

% of Issued Share Capital

01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

For

   146,200,729

98.10

30.87

Against

      2,830,452

1.90

0.60

Votes Withheld**

         227,989

                               -  

                        -  

02, REMUNERATION REPORT

For

   133,449,786

89.55

28.18

Against

     15,572,678

10.45

3.29

Votes Withheld**

         236,706

                               -  

                        -  

03, FINAL DIVIDEND (Withdrawn)

For

 

 

 

Against

 

 

 

Votes Withheld**

 

 

 

04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS

For

   144,793,634

97.76

30.57

Against

      3,321,646

2.24

0.70

Votes Withheld**

      1,143,890

                               -  

                        -  

05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV

For

   144,752,420

97.74

30.56

Against

      3,352,828

2.26

0.71

Votes Withheld**

      1,153,922

                               -  

                        -  

06, RE-ELECT GIACOMO BAIZINI

For

   120,961,667

81.67

25.54

Against

     27,155,245

18.33

5.73

Votes Withheld**

      1,142,258

                               -  

                        -  

07, ELECT JANAT BERDALINA

For

   145,821,714

98.06

30.79

Against

      2,879,333

1.94

0.61

Votes Withheld**

         558,123

                               -  

                        -  

08, ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY

For

   141,061,764

94.87

29.78

Against

      7,632,444

5.13

1.61

Votes Withheld**

         564,962

                               -  

                        -  

09, ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO

For

   141,048,817

94.86

29.78

Against

      7,642,479

5.14

1.61

Votes Withheld**

         567,874

                               -  

                        -  

10, ELECT RICCARDO ORCEL

For

   134,951,134

91.28

28.49

Against

     12,894,456

8.72

2.72

Votes Withheld**

      1,413,580

                               -  

                        -  

11, ELECT PAUL J. OSTLING

For

   138,341,234

93.03

29.21

Against

     10,367,206

6.97

2.19

Votes Withheld**

         550,730

                               -  

                        -  

12 ADJUST PSP MEASURES

For

   133,958,458

89.92

28.28

Against

     15,014,251

10.08

3.17

Votes Withheld**

         286,461

                               -  

                        -  

13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES

For

   131,969,712

88.57

27.86

Against

     17,025,327

11.43

3.59

Votes Withheld**

         264,131

                               -  

                        -  

14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS

For

   134,628,648

90.66

28.43

Against

     13,873,194

9.34

2.93

Votes Withheld**

         757,328

                               -  

                        -  

15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL FIVE PER CENT

For

   131,746,377

88.74

27.82

Against

     16,716,947

11.26

3.53

Votes Withheld**

         795,846

                               -  

                        -  

16, MARKET PURCHASES

For

   134,237,023

90.03

28.34

Against

     14,863,882

9.97

3.14

Votes Withheld**

         158,265

                               -  

                        -  

 * Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 are special resolutions.

** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 473,626,239. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 157461
EQS News ID: 1334577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

