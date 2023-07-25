Polymetal: Results of AGM

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY

ADR: AUCOY Date 25 July 2023

Polymetal International plc

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held today at 11.00 am (BST). All resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 29 June 2023 were duly passed with the results as stated below.

Voting results

Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital*** 01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS For 126,398,051 97.12 26.69 Against 3,207,104 2.46 0.68 Votes Withheld** 546,764 0.42 0.12 02, REMUNERATION REPORT For 126,022,155 96.83 26.61 Against 3,460,797 2.66 0.73 Votes Withheld** 658,252 0.51 0.14 03, REMUNERATION POLICY For 126,097,050 96.88 26.62 Against 3,485,475 2.68 0.74 Votes Withheld** 569,394 0.44 0.12 04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS For 126,209,843 96.97 26.65 Against 3,397,981 2.61 0.72 Votes Withheld** 544,095 0.42 0.11 05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV For 126,064,418 97.27 26.62 Against 3,543,406 2.73 0.75 Votes Withheld** 544,095 0.42 0.11 06, RE-ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO For 123,436,806 94.85 26.06 Against 6,160,303 4.73 1.30 Votes Withheld** 544,095 0.42 0.11 07, RE-ELECT JANAT BERDALINA For 125,836,872 96.69 26.57 Against 3,760,237 2.89 0.79 Votes Withheld** 544,095 0.42 0.11 08, RE-ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY For 126,133,945 96.91 26.63 Against 3,473,879 2.67 0.73 Votes Withheld** 544,095 0.42 0.11 09, ELECT PASCALE JEANNIN PEREZ For 126,133,441 96.91 26.63 Against 3,467,281 2.66 0.73 Votes Withheld** 551,197 0.42 0.12 10, ELECT RICHARD SHARKO For 126,106,383 96.90 26.63 Against 3,483,624 2.68 0.74 Votes Withheld** 551,197 0.42 0.12 11, APPOINT AUDITORS For 126,588,270 97.27 26.73 Against 3,000,539 2.31 0.63 Votes Withheld** 552,395 0.42 0.12 12, AUDITOR REMUNERATION For 126,376,464 97.10 26.68 Against 3,207,313 2.46 0.68 Votes Withheld** 568,142 0.44 0.12 13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES For 127,608,397 98.05 26.94 Against 1,916,691 1.47 0.40 Votes Withheld** 626,831 0.48 0.13 14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS For 125,909,792 96.75 26.58 Against 3,611,309 2.78 0.76 Votes Withheld** 613,710 0.47 0.13 15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL TEN PER CENT For 124,294,266 95.50 26.24 Against 5,248,519 4.03 1.11 Votes Withheld** 609,134 0.47 0.13 16, MARKET PURCHASES For 126,601,217 97.27 26.73 Against 2,991,558 2.30 0.63 Votes Withheld** 559,144 0.43 0.12

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions. and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 (inclusive) are special resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes For and Against the resolution.

*** The Company holds 39,070,838 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,626,239.

A copy of resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.