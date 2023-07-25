25.07.2023 15:00:04

Polymetal: Results of AGM

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Results of AGM

25-Jul-2023 / 16:00 MSK

Release time

IMMEDIATE                           

LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY
ADR: AUCOY

Date

25 July 2023

 

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held today at 11.00 am (BST). All resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 29 June 2023 were duly passed with the results as stated below.

Voting results

Resolution*

Vote type

Voted

Voted %

% of Issued Share Capital***

01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

For

126,398,051

97.12

26.69

Against

3,207,104

2.46

0.68

Votes Withheld**

546,764

0.42

0.12

02, REMUNERATION REPORT

For

126,022,155

96.83

26.61

Against

3,460,797

2.66

0.73

Votes Withheld**

658,252

0.51

0.14

03, REMUNERATION POLICY

For

126,097,050

96.88

26.62

Against

3,485,475

2.68

0.74

Votes Withheld**

569,394

0.44

0.12

04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS

For

126,209,843

96.97

26.65

Against

3,397,981

2.61

0.72

Votes Withheld**

544,095

0.42

0.11

05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV

For

126,064,418

97.27

26.62

Against

3,543,406

2.73

0.75

Votes Withheld**

544,095

0.42

0.11

06, RE-ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO

For

123,436,806

94.85

26.06

Against

6,160,303

4.73

1.30

Votes Withheld**

544,095

0.42

0.11

07, RE-ELECT JANAT BERDALINA

For

125,836,872

96.69

26.57

Against

3,760,237

2.89

0.79

Votes Withheld**

544,095

0.42

0.11

08, RE-ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY

For

126,133,945

96.91

26.63

Against

3,473,879

2.67

0.73

Votes Withheld**

544,095

0.42

0.11

09, ELECT PASCALE JEANNIN PEREZ

For

126,133,441

96.91

26.63

Against

3,467,281

2.66

0.73

Votes Withheld**

551,197

0.42

0.12

10, ELECT RICHARD SHARKO

For

126,106,383

96.90

26.63

Against

3,483,624

2.68

0.74

Votes Withheld**

551,197

0.42

0.12

11, APPOINT AUDITORS

For

126,588,270

97.27

26.73

Against

3,000,539

2.31

0.63

Votes Withheld**

552,395

0.42

0.12

12, AUDITOR REMUNERATION

 

For

126,376,464

97.10

26.68

Against

3,207,313

2.46

0.68

Votes Withheld**

568,142

0.44

0.12

13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES

For

127,608,397

98.05

26.94

Against

1,916,691

1.47

0.40

Votes Withheld**

626,831

0.48

0.13

14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS

For

125,909,792

96.75

26.58

Against

3,611,309

2.78

0.76

Votes Withheld**

613,710

0.47

0.13

15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL TEN PER CENT

For

124,294,266

95.50

26.24

Against

5,248,519

4.03

1.11

Votes Withheld**

609,134

0.47

0.13

16, MARKET PURCHASES

For

126,601,217

97.27

26.73

Against

2,991,558

2.30

0.63

Votes Withheld**

559,144

0.43

0.12

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions. and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 (inclusive) are special resolutions
** A vote withheld is not a vote under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes For and Against the resolution.
*** The Company holds 39,070,838 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,626,239.

A copy of resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

ir@polymetalinternational.com

Evgeny Monakhov

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

Kirill Kuznetsov

+7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 260101
EQS News ID: 1687971

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687971&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLCmehr Nachrichten