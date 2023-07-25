|
25.07.2023 15:00:04
Polymetal: Results of AGM
|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Results of AGM
Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held today at 11.00 am (BST). All resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 29 June 2023 were duly passed with the results as stated below.
Voting results
* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions. and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 (inclusive) are special resolutions
A copy of resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B6T5S470
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|POLY
|LEI Code:
|213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|260101
|EQS News ID:
|1687971
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.23
|Polymetal: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|Polymetal: Q2 2023 production results webcast (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|RTS-Papier Polymetal-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Polymetal abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.23
|Polymetal: Update to the timetable of the Re-domiciliation (EQS Group)
|
17.07.23
|RTS-Wert Polymetal-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Polymetal-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.23
|Polymetal: Proposed cancellation of listing on the Official List and from trading on the London Stock Exchange and notice of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
10.07.23
|Polymetal: Acquisition of the controlling stake in the Baksy property in Kazakhstan (EQS Group)
|
10.07.23
|Polymetal: Clarification to the expected timetable of the Re-domiciliation (EQS Group)