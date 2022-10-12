Polymetal: Results of GM

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY

ADR: AUCOY Date 12 October 2022

Polymetal International plc

Results of GM

Polymetal announces that at the General Meeting (GM) of the Company held today at 10.00 am (BST), all resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the GM dated 22 September 2022 were passed.

Voting results

Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital 01,SANCTION OF SHARES For 140,055,764 97.98 29.57 Against 2,880,301 2.02 0.61 Votes Withheld** 596,940 - - 02,BUYBACK APPROVAL For 140,055,355 97.99 29.57 Against 2,879,380 2.01 0.61 Votes Withheld** 598,270 - - 03,TREASURY SHARES For 139,999,982 97.95 29.56 Against 2,935,848 2.05 0.62 Votes Withheld** 597,175 - -

* Resolutions numbered 2 and 3 are ordinary resolutions and resolution numbered 1 is special resolution.

** A vote withheld is not a vote under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes For and Against the resolution.

Background

On 3 June 2022, the EU imposed sanctions on the National Settlement Depository (NSD). This blocked the operations on a specific and limited number of shares which are held between Euroclear SA and the NSD, via the UK central securities depositary CREST platform. CREST is operated by Euroclear UK and International Ltd and is the relevant system for paperless settlement of share transfers and the holding of shares in uncertificated form.

On 22 September 2022, Polymetal announced its intention to conduct an offer to exchange certain eligible shares in consideration for certificated shares, subject to shareholder approval at this GM. Further details of the exchange offer can be found in the combined shareholder circular and notice of General Meeting (the "Circular") published on 22 September 2022.

Timetable

The timetable for the Exchange Offer remains unchanged since the Companys announcement on 6 October 2022. Eligible Shareholders are reminded of the outstanding Exchange Offer timetable:

2022

Latest time and date for receipt of Tender Forms and

accompanying documentation by 4 p.m. on 3 November

Exchange Offer closes 4 p.m. on 3 November

Record Date for the Exchange Offer 5 p.m. on 3 November

Conditional notification to participating shareholders of successful tenders 4 November

Notification to participating shareholders of any other information required 10 November

Response to additional information requests of the Company by 4 p.m. on 17 November

Unconditional notification to participating shareholders of

successful tenders 10 November to 9 December

Latest time for completion of individual exchanges up to 16 December

Announcement of results of each exchange up to 19 December

(1) CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitation of the CREST system and timings and to the relevant website at www.euroclear.com.

The above times and/or dates may be subject to further change by the Company and in the event of any such change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

References to times in this announcement are to British Summer Time up to and including 29 October 2022 and, from then on, Greenwich Mean Time.

