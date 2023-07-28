Polymetal: Results of GM

28.07.2023 14:00:04

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
28-Jul-2023 / 15:00 MSK

Release time

IMMEDIATE                           

LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY
ADR: AUCOY

Date

28 July 2023

 

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Polymetal International plc (the Company) announces that at the General Meeting (GM) of the Company held today at 10.00 am (BST), the resolution proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the GM dated 10 July 2023 was duly passed with the results as stated below.

Voting results

Resolution*

Vote type

Voted

Voted %

% of Issued Share Capital***

01, CANCELLATION OF LONDON LISTING

For

151,118,215

99.14

31.91

Against

760,467

0.50

0.16

Votes Withheld**

548,443

0.36

0.12

* Resolution 1 is a special resolution.
** A vote withheld is not a vote under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes For and Against the resolution.
*** The Company holds 39,070,838 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,626,239.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company can now apply to cancel the admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares from the Premium Equity Commercial Companies Segment of the Official List of the FCA and from admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Such cancellation is expected to take effect on 29 August 2023.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal

ir@polymetalinternational.com

Evgeny Monakhov

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

Kirill Kuznetsov

+7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 


ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 261031
EQS News ID: 1691185

 
