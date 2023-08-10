|
10.08.2023 08:00:12
Polymetal: Resumption of trading on AIX
|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc
Resumption of trading on AIX
Polymetal International plc (the Company) confirms trading resumption of the Companys Ordinary shares on AIX, effective today, 10 August 2023.
Further to the Re-domiciliation completion, trading in the shares of Polymetal International plc (ISIN JE00B6T5S470) has resumed on AIX today, 10 August 2023, as follows:
References to times in this announcement are GMT+6 (Astana time).
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B6T5S470
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|POLY
|LEI Code:
|213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|263568
|EQS News ID:
|1700285
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
10.08.23
|Polymetal: Resumption of trading on AIX (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|Polymetal: Q2 2023 production results (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|Polymetal: Re-Domiciliation to AIFC Completed (EQS Group)
|
01.08.23
|Polymetal: Suspension of Trading on the London Stock Exchange (EQS Group)
|
31.07.23
|RTS-Wert Polymetal-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Polymetal-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.23
|Polymetal: Results of GM (EQS Group)
|
25.07.23
|Polymetal: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|Polymetal: Q2 2023 production results webcast (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Polymetal PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Polymetal PLC
|556,40
|2,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.