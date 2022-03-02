02.03.2022 08:02:05

Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.)

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.)

02-March-2022 / 10:02 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Polymetal International plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify):

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Renáta Kellnerová

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech Republic

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

Fodina B.V.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

28/02/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

01/03/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.346

0.000

3.346

15,846,598

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

2.231

1.115

3.346

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B6T5S470

 

15,846,598

 

3.345802

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

15,846,598

3.345802

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

settlementi

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Renáta Kellnerová

PPF Holdings B.V.

0.478450

 

0.478450

Renáta Kellnerová

PPF Group N.V.

3.345802

 

3.345802

Renáta Kellnerová

Fodina B.V.

3.345802

 

3.345802

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

 

11. Additional information

 
             

 

Place of completion

Prague

Date of completion

01-Mar-2022

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 146162
EQS News ID: 1291655

 
