Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Polymetal International plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Renáta Kellnerová City and country of registered office (if applicable) Vrané nad Vltavou, Czech Republic 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name Fodina B.V. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Amsterdam, The Netherlands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28/02/2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01/03/2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.346 0.000 3.346 15,846,598 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.231 1.115 3.346 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00B6T5S470 15,846,598 3.345802 SUBTOTAL 8. A 15,846,598 3.345802 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlementi Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary) X Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Renáta Kellnerová PPF Holdings B.V. 0.478450 0.478450 Renáta Kellnerová PPF Group N.V. 3.345802 3.345802 Renáta Kellnerová Fodina B.V. 3.345802 3.345802 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Prague Date of completion 01-Mar-2022

