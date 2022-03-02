|
02.03.2022 08:02:05
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (Fodina B.V.)
|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|ISIN:
|JE00B6T5S470
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|POLY
|LEI Code:
|213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|146162
|EQS News ID:
|1291655
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
