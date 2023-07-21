Polymetal: Update to the timetable of the Re-domiciliation

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY

ADR: AUCOY Date 21 July 2023

Polymetal International plc

Update to the timetable of the Re-domiciliation

Polymetal International plc (the Company) announces an update to the timetable of the Re-domiciliation and confirms that the Effective Date will be 7 August 2023.

Further to the announcements made by the Company on 29 June 2023 and 10 July 2023, the Company is pleased to report that, following positive engagement with the relevant regulatory authorities and receipt of conditional consents, where required, the Effective Date is scheduled for 7 August 2023.

As set out in the circular published by the Company on 10 May 2023 (the Re-domiciliation Circular), as a result of the Re-domiciliation, the Ordinary Shares will cease to be compatible with electronic settlement within CREST and consequently will result in the inability of the Company to meet certain basic requirements to maintain the London Listing. Therefore, trading in the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange will need to be suspended. Thereafter, the London Listing will remain suspended until the date of the London De-listing.

The revised timetable for the Re-domiciliation is as follows:

Last day of Trading on the London Stock Exchange 1 August 2023 Expected date and time of London Suspension after market close on 1 August 2023 Receipt of unconditional consent and formal certificate from the Jersey Registrar of Companies for the Company to continue operating in the AIFC 7 August 2023 Effective Date 7 August 2023

For the avoidance of doubt, the Companys Ordinary Shares will not be able to be traded on the London Stock Exchange after 1 August 2023.

Subject to the approval by Shareholders at the General Meeting to be held at 10 a.m. on 28 July 2023 at the offices of etc.venues, 8 Fenchurch Pl, London EC3M 4PB to consider and, if thought fit, pass the special resolution to approve the London De-listing, the timetable for the London De-listing remains unchanged, such that:

Cancellation of listing of Ordinary Shares on the Official List of the FCA becomes effective no earlier than 8:00 a.m. on 29 August 2023 Date of the London De-listing no earlier than 29 August 2023

References to times in this announcement are to British Summer Time, unless otherwise stated

The above times and/or dates are subject to change by the Company and in the event of any such change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

Unless otherwise defined herein, defined terms have the same meaning as set out in Re-domiciliation Circular.

Impact to the Companys AIX & MOEX Trading

AIX: In order to effect the Re-domiciliation, the AIX will suspend trading in the Ordinary Shares after market close on 1 August 2023 (Astana time), with trading to be resumed on or after the Re-domiciliation Effective Date.

Notwithstanding this temporary suspension, the Company re-confirms that following the Re-domiciliation, it will remain listed on the AIX, which will become the Companys primary stock exchange.

MOEX: Following an announcement made by MOEX on 19 July 2023, the Company understands that MOEX will suspend trading in the Ordinary Shares effective from 29 July 2023 (with T+2 trading suspended from 25 July 2023). The Company understands that MOEX will resume trading as soon as possible after the completion of the Re-domiciliation.

Further details of the Re-domiciliation and London De-listing can be found in the respective circulars and in the FAQs, which can be found at: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/re-domiciliation-agm/.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal International plc ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.