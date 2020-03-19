PolyOne to Host Investor Conference Call

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, today announced that it will hold a special investor conference call on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and CEO, and Bradley C. Richardson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will provide insights and commentary on the company's growth expectations for the first quarter, strong financial position, as well as the status of the previously announced Clariant Masterbatch acquisition.

The company reaffirms its expectation to deliver $0.48 per share of adjusted EPS for the first quarter. This guidance was initially provided on January 28th, when the company reported its 2019 results and it excludes the impact of the additional shares issued in February 2020. The company cited strong performance from its North American businesses, which is helping to offset early first quarter impacts of the COVID-19 virus in China. The company also expects to end the first quarter with a cash position of $1.25 billion.

"In these globally challenging times, our priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities," said Mr. Patterson. "With this in mind, we have activated business continuity measures in all regions to ensure we're utilizing our global footprint and resources to continue to serve our customers. This is especially important as we are a key supplier to crucial end markets serving the world at this time, such as healthcare and personal care products."

Mr. Patterson added, "Normally, we would be participating in regularly scheduled and routine investor conferences and meetings whereby we could provide these updates. But more and more, people are rightfully avoiding group meetings, practicing social distancing and deferring unnecessary travel to stem the spread of COVID-19. As such, and given recent inbound investor inquiries regarding current market conditions and the Clariant transaction, we are going to host this call Friday to discuss these topics. We look forward to providing more details at that time."

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 5,600 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

