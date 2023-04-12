PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2023



12.04.2023 / 19:18 CET/CEST





Media Release

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2023

Baar, 12 April 2023 PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a focused global CDMO for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (the Company), today announced that the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Companys second annual General Meeting (AGM 2023) that took place at the Chollerhalle Zug with a large majority.

The Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Peter Wilden, welcomed the shareholders at the Chollerhalle Zug, where a total of 25,522,031 shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 77.05% of the issued registered shares of the Company.

All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election and the proposed new independent member of the Board of Directors, Dorothee A. Deuring, were appointed for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2024. Peter Wilden was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden were each individually re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2024.

Shareholders also approved the Board of Directors proposal for the amendments of the Articles of Association implementing, inter alia, the requirements of the revised Swiss corporate law that entered into force on 1 January 2023.

Further proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the AGM 2023 included, among others, the re-election of the Independent Proxy and the Statutory Auditors as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders also granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for their activities in the financial year 2022 and approved the Annual Report, Statutory Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, in each case, for the financial year 2022 as well as the Remuneration Report 2022 in a separate consultative vote.

The minutes of the AGM 2023 will be available within 15 days on the Companys website. The next annual General Meeting 2024 will be held on 10 April 2024.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Michael Stäheli

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580



About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries (PolyPeptide) is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide offers products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages, including generics. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six cGMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptides shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

@PolyPeptide follow us on LinkedIn

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.