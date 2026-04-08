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WKN DE: A3CNHV / ISIN: CH1110760852

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08.04.2026 18:10:03

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2026

PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM
PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2026

08.04.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Media release

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2026

Baar, 8 April 2026 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced that the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Company’s fifth annual General Meeting with a large majority.

The Chair of the Board of Directors of PolyPeptide Group AG (the "Company"), Peter Wilden, welcomed the shareholders at the Company’s fifth annual General Meeting ("AGM 2026") that took place at the Chollerhalle in Zug. At the AGM 2026, a total of 26,780,855 shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 80.85% of the issued registered shares of the Company.

All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were appointed for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2027. Peter Wilden was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden were each individually re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2027.

Further proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the AGM 2026 included, among others, the re-election of the Statutory Auditors and the Independent Proxy as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders also granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee in office in the financial year 2025 for their activities in the financial year 2025. The shareholders approved the Management Report, Statutory Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and the report on non-financial matters, in each case, for the financial year 2025 as well as the Remuneration Report 2025 in a separate consultative vote.

The minutes of the AGM 2026 will be available within 15 days on the Company’s website. The next annual General Meeting 2027 will be held on 7 April 2027.


Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG      
Corporate Communications    
Lauren Starr
mediateam@polypeptide.com
T: +41 43 502 0580

 
PolyPeptide Group AG 
Investor Relations
Tim Brandl
investorrelations@polypeptide.com
T: +41 43 502 0580
 

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.  

@PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn.

 

 

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Additional features:

File: PolyPeptide Group AG_AGM 2026 Results_EN

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PolyPeptide Group
Neuhofstrasse 24
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41435020580
E-mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com
Internet: www.polypeptide.com
ISIN: CH1110760852
Valor: 111076085
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2305378

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305378  08.04.2026 CET/CEST

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