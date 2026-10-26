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WKN DE: A3CNHV / ISIN: CH1110760852

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26.10.2026 19:10:03

PolyPeptide announces results of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM
PolyPeptide announces results of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

26.10.2026 / 19:10 CET/CEST

Media Release

PolyPeptide announces results of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Baar, 26 October 2026 PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide) (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, announced that the shareholders approved all proposals by its board of directors (the "Board") at today's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

In particular, the shareholders elected John Chongbo Rim, Seungho Ryu, Cheol Woo Ryu, Mihyun Yang and Joonkyung Seong as members of the Board for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. John Chongbo Rim was elected as chair of the Board, and Cheol Woo Ryu and Seungho Ryu were elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, in each case for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. All elections are subject to and effective as of the settlement of the public tender offer by Samsung Peptide AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., for all publicly held registered shares of PolyPeptide.

The shareholders also resolved, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all of the offer conditions set forth in the offer prospectus of Samsung Peptide AG dated 31 August 2026 (the "Offer Prospectus"), other than the offer condition set forth in section B.7.1(e) of the Offer Prospectus, to remove from the articles of association of PolyPeptide the transfer restrictions (Vinkulierung) and the voting limitations (Stimmrechtsbeschränkungen).

 

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG   
Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications
Laura Rosso    
mediateam@polypeptide.com
T: +41 43 502 0580

PolyPeptide Group AG 
Finance / Investor Relations
Tim Brandl
investorrelations@polypeptide.com 
T: +41 43 502 0580 
 

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

@PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Additional features:

File: PolyPeptide_EGM Results 2026_ENG

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PolyPeptide Group
Neuhofstrasse 24
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41435020580
E-mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com
Internet: www.polypeptide.com
ISIN: CH1110760852
Valor: 111076085
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2422544

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422544  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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