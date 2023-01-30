PolyPeptide: CEO of PolyPeptide resigns

PolyPeptide / Key word(s): Personnel

Baar, 30 January 2023 PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a focused global CDMO for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced the resignation by its CEO Raymond De Vré.

Raymond De Vré, CEO of PolyPeptide Group AG (the Company), has decided to step down from his position as CEO. Mr. De Vré took over as CEO upon completion of the Company's IPO and has played an important role in the Company's transformation into a public company. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. De Vré for his commitment and his valuable contribution to the success of the Company. Mr. De Vré will remain available for a smooth transition.

A search for the identification of a proper successor to Mr. De Vré has been initiated. In parallel Dr. Peter Wilden (Chairman of the Board of Directors) will assume the role of Executive Chairman with immediate effect. The Board has kindly requested Dr. Wilden to accept this assignment, which is limited in nature to actively manage the CEO succession and assure business continuity.

Peter Wilden, Executive Chairman, PolyPeptide Group AG: I wish to thank Mr. De Vré for leading and strengthening the organization, and I am grateful for his willingness to support the transition. Our teams remain focused on meeting the expectations of our customers through smooth operational execution and delivering on our integrated growth strategy.

PolyPeptide is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide offers products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages, including generics. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India with around 1,200 employees as per the middle of 2022. PolyPeptides shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

