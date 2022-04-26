|
26.04.2022 18:00:06
PolyPeptide Group announces results of the annual General Meeting 2022
PolyPeptide Group
PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2022
Zug, 26 April 2022 - PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide), a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, today announced that the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Company's first annual General Meeting (AGM 2022) with a large majority.
Today's AGM 2022 was held in accordance with the applicable COVID-19 Ordinance 3 and without the physical presence of shareholders. They were asked to exercise their voting rights through the Independent Proxy.
29,919,739 shares with voting rights or votes with a total value of CHF 299,197.39 were represented, which corresponds to 90.32% of the total share capital of CHF 331,250.01 (33,125,001 registered shares) of the Company.
All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were appointed for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting. Peter Wilden was re-elected as Chairman.
PolyPeptide's shareholders also approved the proposed cash distribution of CHF 0.30 per entitled share from foreign capital contribution reserves. The cash distribution will be made on 02 May 2022.
Further proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the AGM 2022 included the change of the Company's registered office from Zug to Baar, Canton of Zug, and the related change of the Company's Articles of Association, the re-election of Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the re-election of the Independent Proxy and the Statutory Auditors as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
The minutes of the AGM 2022 will be available in the coming days on PolyPeptide's website. The next annual General Meeting 2023 will be held in Zug, Switzerland, on 12 April 2023.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PolyPeptide Group
|Dammstrasse 19
|CH-6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 723 23 23
|E-mail:
|mediateam@polypeptide.com
|Internet:
|www.polypeptide.com
|ISIN:
|CH1110760852
|Valor:
|111076085
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
