PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PolyPeptide Group announces results of the annual General Meeting 2022



26.04.2022 / 18:00





PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2022

Zug, 26 April 2022 - PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide), a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, today announced that the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Company's first annual General Meeting (AGM 2022) with a large majority.

Today's AGM 2022 was held in accordance with the applicable COVID-19 Ordinance 3 and without the physical presence of shareholders. They were asked to exercise their voting rights through the Independent Proxy.

29,919,739 shares with voting rights or votes with a total value of CHF 299,197.39 were represented, which corresponds to 90.32% of the total share capital of CHF 331,250.01 (33,125,001 registered shares) of the Company.

All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were appointed for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting. Peter Wilden was re-elected as Chairman.

PolyPeptide's shareholders also approved the proposed cash distribution of CHF 0.30 per entitled share from foreign capital contribution reserves. The cash distribution will be made on 02 May 2022.

Further proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the AGM 2022 included the change of the Company's registered office from Zug to Baar, Canton of Zug, and the related change of the Company's Articles of Association, the re-election of Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the re-election of the Independent Proxy and the Statutory Auditors as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

The minutes of the AGM 2022 will be available in the coming days on PolyPeptide's website. The next annual General Meeting 2023 will be held in Zug, Switzerland, on 12 April 2023.



Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Michael Stäheli

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

Tel. +41 41 723 20 34



About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide is a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focusing on proprietary and generic GMP-grade peptides used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in approved pharmaceutical products, drugs in clinical development as well as in generic products. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today manufactures around one-half of all currently approved peptide drug substances with a global footprint of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. As a multinational company with around 1,100 employees at the end of 2021, its diversity brings breadth, depth of knowledge and experience to the Group. PolyPeptide has grown organically and by selective acquisition of existing expertise, culminating in its position today as a leader in outsourced peptide manufacturing. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, visit polypeptide.com.

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.