09.05.2022 07:00:05
PolyPeptide Group: Monika Casanova joining PolyPeptide as CHRO and member of the PMC
Monika Casanova joining PolyPeptide as CHRO and member of the PMC
Baar, 9 May 2022 PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide), a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, today announced that Monika Casanova has joined the Group as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of the PolyPeptide Management Committee (PMC).
Monika Casanova, who will be based in Baar, Switzerland, is a German citizen living in Switzerland and a seasoned HR leader with 19 years of experience across the full range of HR disciplines in corporate, international, and local settings, most recently heading Global HR at Duravit, a leader in building materials with over 6,000 employees.
Raymond De Vré, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPeptide, commented: People management is key to our success, and I look forward to working with Monika on this important topic. With extensive hiring efforts ongoing to support growth, we aim to further strengthen our processes to hire, onboard, train, reward and develop talent across the Group. We have an opportunity to position PolyPeptide as an employer of choice within our industry, building on our integrated strategy and leveraging our unique collaborative and inclusive corporate culture with the values of Innovation, Excellence and Trust.
