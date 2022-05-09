PolyPeptide Group: Monika Casanova joining PolyPeptide as CHRO and member of the PMC

PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Personnel

Monika Casanova joining PolyPeptide as CHRO and member of the PMC

Baar, 9 May 2022 PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide), a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, today announced that Monika Casanova has joined the Group as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of the PolyPeptide Management Committee (PMC).

Monika Casanova, who will be based in Baar, Switzerland, is a German citizen living in Switzerland and a seasoned HR leader with 19 years of experience across the full range of HR disciplines in corporate, international, and local settings, most recently heading Global HR at Duravit, a leader in building materials with over 6,000 employees.

Raymond De Vré, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPeptide, commented: People management is key to our success, and I look forward to working with Monika on this important topic. With extensive hiring efforts ongoing to support growth, we aim to further strengthen our processes to hire, onboard, train, reward and develop talent across the Group. We have an opportunity to position PolyPeptide as an employer of choice within our industry, building on our integrated strategy and leveraging our unique collaborative and inclusive corporate culture with the values of Innovation, Excellence and Trust.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Michael Stäheli

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

Tel. +41 41 723 20 34



About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide is a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focusing on proprietary and generic GMP-grade peptides used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in approved pharmaceutical products, drugs in clinical development as well as in generic products. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today manufactures around one-half of all currently approved peptide drug substances with a global footprint of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. As a multinational company with around 1,100 employees at the end of 2021, its diversity brings breadth, depth of knowledge and experience to the Group. PolyPeptide has grown organically and by selective acquisition of existing expertise, culminating in its position today as a leader in outsourced peptide manufacturing. PolyPeptides shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, visit polypeptide.com.

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.