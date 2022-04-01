PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PolyPeptide publishes invitation to the annual General Meeting 2022



01.04.2022





PolyPeptide publishes invitation to the annual General Meeting 2022

Zug, 1 April 2022 - PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide), a global leader in peptide custom development and manufacturing, published today the invitation to its first annual General Meeting which will take place on 26 April 2022 in Zug (AGM 2022).

In compliance with the applicable COVID-19 regulations, PolyPeptide will hold its AGM 2022 without the physical presence of shareholders, which means that voting rights can be exercised exclusively via the Independent Proxy. The Board of Directors took this decision with regret, but in the interest of the health and well-being of all participants. Shareholders may submit any statements or questions regarding the proposed agenda items to the Board of Directors between 5 April and 22 April 2022 via email to investorrelations@polypeptide.com.

As communicated on 15 March 2022, the Board of Directors proposes a cash distribution of CHF 0.30 per entitled share, which will be paid out of the foreign capital contribution reserves.

At the AGM 2022, all six current members of the Board of Directors stand for re-election. Peter Wilden is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

A further proposal, among others, is the change of the Company's registered office from Zug to Baar, Canton of Zug, and the related change of the Company's Articles of Association.

The invitation to the AGM 2022 with the detailed proposals can be found on the company's website.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Michael Stäheli

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

Tel. +41 41 723 20 34



About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide is a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focusing on proprietary and generic GMP-grade peptides used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in approved pharmaceutical products, drugs in clinical development as well as in generic products. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today manufactures around one-half of all currently approved peptide drug substances with a global footprint of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. As a multinational company with around 1,100 employees at the end of 2021, its diversity brings breadth, depth of knowledge and experience to the Group. PolyPeptide has grown organically and by selective acquisition of existing expertise, culminating in its position today as a leader in outsourced peptide manufacturing. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, visit polypeptide.com.

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.