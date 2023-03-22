PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PolyPeptide publishes invitation to the annual General Meeting 2023

Baar, 22 March 2023 PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a focused global CDMO for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (the Company), published today the invitation to its second annual General Meeting which will take place on 12 April 2023 at the Chollerhalle in Zug (the AGM 2023).

At the AGM 2023, all six current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. Peter Wilden is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. As announced on 14 March 2023, the Board of Directors further proposes Dorothee A. Deuring for election as new independent member of the Board of Directors, and upon election it is expected that Ms. Deuring will join the Audit and Risk Committee.

Pursuant to the revised Swiss corporate law that entered into force on 1 January 2023, Swiss corporations are obliged to revise their articles of association within two years to comply with the new law. The Board of Directors proposes to the AGM 2023 various amendments to the Companys Articles of Association to align with and make use of the increased flexibility provided by the new law. The Board of Directors is also proposing to take this opportunity to align the Articles of Association with current best corporate governance practices in the Swiss market as well as to make some formal changes to facilitate the comprehensibility and readability of the Articles of Association and include gender-neutral language.

Further proposals include, among others, the re-election of the Independent Proxy and the Statutory Auditors as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders will also be asked to approve the Annual Report, Statutory Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements, in each case, for the financial year 2022 as well as the Remuneration Report 2022 in a separate consultative vote.

The invitation to the AGM 2023 with the detailed proposals and explanations can be found on the Companys website.

