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WKN DE: A3CNHV / ISIN: CH1110760852

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17.03.2026 07:00:04

PolyPeptide publishes invitation to the annual General Meeting 2026

PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM
PolyPeptide publishes invitation to the annual General Meeting 2026

17.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release

PolyPeptide publishes invitation to the annual General Meeting 2026

Baar, 17 March 2026 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, published today the invitation to the fifth annual General Meeting, which will take place on 8 April 2026 at the Chollerhalle in Zug.

At PolyPeptide Group AG’s (the “Company”) fifth annual General Meeting, which will take place on 8 April 2026 at the Chollerhalle in Zug (the “AGM 2026”), all six current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. Peter Wilden is proposed for re-election as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Further proposals include, among others, the re-election of the Statutory Auditors and the Independent Proxy as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders will also be asked to approve the Management Report, Statutory Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and the report on non-financial matters, in each case, for the financial year 2025 as well as the Remuneration Report 2025 in a separate consultative vote.

The invitation to the AGM 2026 with the detailed proposals and explanations can be found on the Company’s website.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG      
Corporate Communications   
Lauren Starr      
mediateam@polypeptide.com     
T: +41 43 502 0580     

PolyPeptide Group AG
Investor Relations 
Tim Brandl 
investorrelations@polypeptide.com 
T: +41 43 502 0580 

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.  

@PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:

File: Polypeptide Media release AGM 2026 Invitation (English)

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PolyPeptide Group
Neuhofstrasse 24
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41435020580
E-mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com
Internet: www.polypeptide.com
ISIN: CH1110760852
Valor: 111076085
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2292198

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292198  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

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