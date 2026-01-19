PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

PolyPeptide successfully closes financial year 2025 with strong revenue growth and marked improvement in profitability



PolyPeptide successfully closes financial year 2025 with strong revenue growth and marked improvement in profitability

Baar, 19 January 2026 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced the successful closing of its financial year 2025.

Highlights

PolyPeptide closes financial year 2025 with strong revenue growth and a marked improvement in profitability, in line with the revised guidance issued at the H1 2025 results

Revenue of approximately EUR 389 million, representing an implied growth rate of circa +15.6% versus prior year, mainly driven by metabolic therapeutics; at constant currency rates, growth was slightly higher at around the mid-point of the guidance

Marked improvement in profitability from 7.5% in 2024 to between 11 – 12% EBITDA margin; towards the upper end of the guidance

Capital expenditures are expected to be in line with guidance, at just over EUR 100 million

Improved operating cash flow combined with increased financing flexibility, resulting in a year-end level of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 75 million and EUR 51 million undrawn and available under the committed revolving credit facility

Juan José Gonzalez, CEO of PolyPeptide: “The strong momentum we achieved in 2025 reflects improved execution across our multi-site network, a rich development pipeline, and rapid growth in the expanding GLP-1 market. As demand continues to accelerate, PolyPeptide is well positioned, leveraging its peptide expertise and proprietary technologies, to deliver on its mid-term targets. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities, expand capacity in close partnership with customers, and maintain the financial flexibility required to support long-term growth.”

The financial figures presented herein are preliminary and unaudited.

Revenue and profitability

In 2025, PolyPeptide generated revenue of approximately EUR 389 million, translating into an implied growth of circa +15.6% compared with 2024, primarily driven by metabolic therapeutics. At constant currency rates, revenue growth was slightly higher. Capacity expansion projects have progressed well throughout the year with the large-scale solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) asset in Braine-l’Alleud, Belgium achieving target utilization rate.

PolyPeptide also delivered a marked improvement in profitability in FY 2025, reaching between 11 – 12% EBITDA margin towards the upper end of guidance and up from 7.5% in 2024.

Cash flow and cash available

With strong operating cash flow in 2025 and the expansion of the existing credit facility announced in May 2025, PolyPeptide closed the year with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 75 million and EUR 51 million undrawn and available under the EUR 151 million committed revolving credit facility.

Audited full-year 2025 results and Mid-term outlook

Based on the progress achieved in 2025 and the current momentum, PolyPeptide reaffirms its mid-term targets to double revenue reported for 2023 by 2028, with the EBITDA margin expected to approach 25% in 2028. Guidance for 2026 will be communicated, as customary, upon publication of the full-year financial results for 2025, scheduled for 12 March 2026.

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

