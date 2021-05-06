PolyPhaser Unveils New Fiber Enclosures and Panels for FTTx, Fiber Distribution Networks and More

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, has released a new line of fiber terminal boxes, splitter distribution boxes and rack-mount panels that are ideal from communications, telecom, cable TV, surveillance and monitoring systems.

PolyPhaser's new fiber enclosure product line is designed to make field installation as simple as possible and address FTTx, fiber distribution networks and growing high-speed voice, video and data applications.

The patch panels and rack-mount fiber enclosures in this line feature space-saving 1U 19" SC and LC patch panels in multimode and single-mode options with D-ring management card. This line also include 1U, 24 and 48-port rack-mount enclosures.

The wall-mount outdoor fiber enclosures are available with 24, 48 and 72 simplex SC/UPC couplers (pre-installed) and 0.9mm single-mode pigtails (per port). The routing guides on these products limit bend radius and enhance strain-relief control. They feature a waterproof, IP54 design with gasket seal and secure lid latch.

PolyPhaser's FTTH terminal boxes and fiber information panels include 4 and 8 terminal boxes with SC/UPC and SC/APC couplers and pigtails. The information panels are offered in multimode and single-mode models with 2-port optical fibers. This line also includes 16-port splitter distribution boxes.

The fiber splitter distribution boxes in the line come with 8,16 and 24-port options with SC/UPC and SC/APC couplers. They feature a cable management tray designed to securely hold fibers. These boxes are also waterproof with an IP54 design with gasket seal and secure lid latch.

"This new product line addresses a wide range of installation needs by providing installers with the broad selection of fiber enclosure options," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

PolyPhaser's new fiber enclosures and panels are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

PolyPhaser

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

(978) 682-6936

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyphaser-unveils-new-fiber-enclosures-and-panels-for-fttx-fiber-distribution-networks-and-more-301285789.html

SOURCE PolyPhaser