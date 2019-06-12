Polyphthalamide Market - Segmented by Type, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polyphthalamide market is expected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, majorly driven by the increasing demand from the automotive industry. Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a high heat-resistant, semi-crystalline, and partially aromatic polyamide. It has high dimensional stability, good chemical resistance, low moisture absorption, and excellent mechanical properties. Due to these qualities, PPA is ideal for use in high temperature conditions or in a chemical environment.







Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry Driving the Market

Polyphthalamide-based materials are used for the manufacturing of various components in the automotive industry. Owing to their aromatic nature, polyphthalamides have a fundamental advantage over other polyamide products in thermal management applications. These favorable properties of polyphthalamides have increased the opportunity for the substitution of metals in the powertrain, providing benefits in weight reduction, feature flexibility, and potential for cost reduction. China is the largest producer in the automotive industry, with more than 29 million automobiles (passenger and commercial vehicles combined) produced in 2017. Thus, increasing demand from the automotive industry is majorly driving the market.



Glass Fiber-Filled PPA to Dominate the Market

Glass fibers are among the most popular reinforcement additives for polymer-based composites. They are useful in applications where excellent mechanical performance is mandatory. Polyphthalamide features excellent thermal and mechanical performance, especially considering tensile properties and resistance to creep and fatigue. Glass fiber-filled PPA resins can provide outstanding resistance to applied loads, both static and dynamic, owing to the enhanced flexibility when compared to stiff carbon fiber-reinforced PPA resins. These resins serve the construction, consumer recreation, marine, transportation, and power generation sectors. The automotive sector is a significant end user of the glass-reinforced PPA resins. The increasing number of electric cars in the coming years are expected to augment the demand for glass fiber-filled PPA grades.



Asia-Pacific Dominating the Polyphthalamide Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest producer in the automotive industry, with more than 29 million automobiles (passenger and commercial vehicles combined) produced in 2017. In 2017, automotive production grew at 3.3% and this is one of the major driving factors boosting the polyphthalamide market. In India, the automotive production has been growing at a higher rate, with the passenger vehicles exhibiting the highest growth rate during 2017. In 2017, more than 4.8 million units of vehicles were produced in the country. Apart from that, Apple Inc. recently announced that it is going to start its manufacturing base in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In 2016, another major mobile manufacturing company, Xiaomi, said that it was gearing up its assembly plants in India by starting a second assembly point. These projects are likely to further propel the demand for polyphthalamide market for electronic assembling operations in India.



