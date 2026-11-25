(RTTNews) - PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved BACFENSSI (doxycycline hyclate) to reduce the occurrence of surgical site infections in certain patients undergoing colorectal surgery.

Surgical site infections are among the most common complications following major surgery and can lead to longer hospital stays, additional treatments and higher healthcare costs.

First FDA-Approved Product for PolyPid

BACFENSSI is PolyPid's first FDA-approved product and is designed to be applied directly to the surgical site at the time of wound closure. The treatment uses the company's Kynatrix technology to release the antibiotic doxycycline locally at the surgical site for approximately 30 days.

The therapy is approved for adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 45 kilograms undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths greater than 20 centimetres.

Phase 3 Trial Results Supported Approval

The approval was based on results from the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, which enrolled 789 patients.

In the study, the rate of surgical site infection was 3.8% in patients receiving BACFENSSI plus standard care, compared with 9.5% in patients receiving standard care alone, representing a 60% relative reduction in infection.

The study also met its primary endpoint, with a composite measure of infection, death or need for reintervention occurring in 10.9% of BACFENSSI- treated patients versus 18.1% of patients receiving standard care alone.

Commercial Launch Planned for 2027

PolyPid's commercialization partner, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, expects to launch BACFENSSI in the Untied States in early 2027.

Azurity holds exclusive commercial rights to BACFENSSI in the United States and Canada and plans to support the launch through its hospital network, which reaches more than 1,700 U.S. hospitals and academic centers.

The company also noted that the European Medicines Agency is currently reviewing a Marketing Authorization Application for D-PLEX, the product's former name, with a decision expected in the second half of 2027.

BACFENSSI received FDA Priority Review and had previously been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations.

The product is eligible for total of eight years of exclusivity for its approved conditions of use, based on three years of exclusivity for new clinical investigations and an additional five years under the QIDP designation.

PYPD has traded between $3.62 and $7.25 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $5.55, down 3.90%. During overnight trading session the stock is at $5.46, down 1.53%.