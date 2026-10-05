Polyrizon Files New U.S. Patent Application Covering Nasal Drug Delivery

(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) on Monday announced that it has filed a new U.S. divisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, expanding its intellectual property portfolio around its proprietary mucoadhesive technology.

The application, titled "Mucoadhesive Polymers for Nasal Drug Delivery," was assigned U.S. Patent Application No. 19/823,285.

The filing is part of Polyrizon's broader patent family covering polymeric compositions designed to adhere to mucosal surfaces and form a continuous, durable layer upon contact with mucosal tissue.

The technology is being developed for potential local and systemic delivery of therapeutic agents through mucosal tissues, including the nasal mucosa.

The patent family covers the potential incorporation of active pharmaceutical ingredients into the mucoadhesive compositions, providing a platform for developing intranasal drug-delivery systems.

The divisional application allows Polyrizon to seek additional patent protection for distinct aspects and potential applications of its technology while maintaining its connection to the company's existing U.S. patent family.

Polyrizon is developing its proprietary Capture and Contain (C&C) hydrogel technology as nasal sprays designed to form a thin hydrogel-based barrier in the nasal cavity. The company is also advancing its Trap and Target (T&T) technology for potential nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

PLRZ shares Friday's closed at $9.61, down 7.73%. In the premarket, stock is up 9.89% at $10.56.