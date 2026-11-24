(RTTNews) - Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in intranasal hydrogels, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 51 percent controlling stake in privately held Israeli aviation company Arrow Aviation Ltd. The transaction is valued at approximately $17.2 million.

Upon completion, Polyrizon will become the majority shareholder of Arrow Aviation, while its existing shareholders will retain the remaining 49 percent stake.

Under the terms of the agreement, Polyrizon will invest approximately $5.4 million in cash in Arrow Aviation in exchange for newly issued shares representing 51 percent of its fully diluted share capital. Additionally, Polyrizon will assume a $4 million obligation related to Arrow Aviation's acquisition of RBK Brands Ltd., whose sole asset at closing is expected to be a Hawker 800XP aircraft.

The agreement also grants Polyrizon a call option and Arrow Aviation's existing shareholders a put option over the remaining 49 percent stake. Both options may be exercised from the second anniversary of closing until the fifth anniversary.

Separately, Polyrizon will issue service shares worth a total of $1 million to certain Arrow Aviation service providers, subject to continued service and a five-year vesting period.

Polyrizon will also be entitled to appoint three directors to Arrow Aviation's five-member board.

Arrow Aviation operates a fleet of executive aircraft and provides air ambulance and medical evacuation services, aerial rescue and medical tourism.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and corporate approvals, which are required to be completed by December 31, 2026.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Polyrizon closed 2.26 percent lower at $9.10 on Monday.