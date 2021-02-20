Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Certain Officers - IMVT; HSACU; HSAC; and HSACW

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation ("HSAC", "Immunovant", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMVT; HSACU; HSAC; and HSACW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00918, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Immunovant securities between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Immunovant securities during the Class Period, you have until April 20, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is developing IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II a clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease ("TED"), also known as Graves' ophthalmopathy. The Company has also completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials of IMVT-1401 for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia ("WAIHA").

On September 29, 2019, HSAC, then a blank check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company, entered into an agreement with Immunovant Sciences Ltd. ("Legacy Immunovant"), a private biopharmaceutical company, and shareholders of Legacy Immunovant, to effect a merger between the two entities (the "Merger"). As a result of the Merger, HSAC acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Legacy Immunovant, and Legacy Immunovant became a wholly owned subsidiary of HSAC. Upon the closing of the Merger, HSAC changed its name to "Immunovant, Inc."

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (ii) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (iii) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 2, 2021, Immunovant issued a press release "announc[ing] a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401." Immunovant disclosed that it "has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL [low-density lipoproteins] levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients" and "[o]ut of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in [WAIHA], in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program."

On this news, Immunovant's stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 42.08%, to close at $25.08 per share on February 2, 2021.

