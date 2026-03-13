AERWINS Technologie a Aktie

AERWINS Technologie a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US7324502001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.03.2026 04:44:03

Pono Capital Four Prices IPO Of 12 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Pono Capital Four Inc., a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 12 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share at the closing of the Company's initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "PONOU" beginning March 13, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "PONO" and "PONOR," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.80 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2026 subject to customary closing conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AERWINS Technologies Inc Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 3-4 Wt 30.09.28

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AERWINS Technologies Inc Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 3-4 Wt 30.09.28

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen