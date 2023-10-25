Pontera and Kovack Financial Network Announce a New Partnership

Privately-held broker-dealer and corporate RIA managing over $13 billion in assets across 95,000+ client accounts partners with Pontera to offer secure professional 401(k) management capabilities to their over 400 financial professionals

NEW YORK and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera , the fintech company helping retirement savers receive professional 401(k) management from their trusted financial advisor, and Kovack Financial Network ("Kovack"), a privately-owned investment advisor and broker-dealer, have announced their partnership following Kovack's recent annual national conference in Fort Lauderdale. Through this partnership, Kovack financial advisors are now equipped to offer secure and compliant 401(k) management as part of their core practice.

As the median American family holds more than half of their net worth in their retirement plan accounts, Kovack-affiliated advisors can now ensure these critical assets are not left behind.

"Kovack advisors have communicated a growing need to better support clients with retirement plan accounts," said Kovack Vice-President of Practice Management & Due Diligence Chris Yarosh . "Pontera has effectively addressed operational and compliance challenges related to held-away assets including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. We remain committed to providing advisors with innovative solutions like Pontera to expand their service value and practice."

Kovack serves as a one-stop shop to support independent advisors. Now with Pontera, Kovack-affiliated advisors can analyze, monitor, rebalance, and bill on clients' retirement plan accounts as part of a comprehensive financial strategy for their families. Pontera also integrates with Kovack advisors' existing portfolio management tools, BNY Mellon's Pershing X Wove and Envestnet platforms, enabling unified performance reporting for clients.

"Holistic retirement account management yields significant client value and peace of mind," said Peter Nolan , VP Enterprise Sales & Partnerships at Pontera. "We are proud to partner with Kovack to launch this service to their client base. Kovack's robust relationship between leadership and its affiliated advisors creates a strong foundation for embracing technology to deliver superior client outcomes."

Established in April 1997, Kovack Financial Network encompasses Kovack Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, and Kovack Securities, Inc., a Member FINRA/SIPC Broker-Dealer. The firm is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL and partners with advisors in all 50 states, overseeing over $13 billion in client assets under management. To learn more, visit joinkfn.com .

To learn more about how Pontera benefits retirement savers, visit pontera.com .

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.



About Kovack Financial Network

Kovack Financial Network is a privately owned, national, full-service independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platform. Founded in 1997, the firm supports approximately 400 affiliated independent financial advisors across the country, who provide objective financial planning and investment management services on a fee and brokerage basis to mass affluent and high net worth retail investors as well as company retirement plans of all sizes. Kovack Securities and Kovack Advisors together focus on providing successful and experienced financial advisors with the services, tools, resources and training to grow and succeed as independent business owners in the retail financial advice industry. For more information, please visit https://joinkfn.com .

