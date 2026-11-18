On its third quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 18, 2026, Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) reported 75% year-over-year revenue growth to $44.6 million as its autonomous vehicle fleet expanded. Scaling a driverless fleet requires proving safety and unit economics, the financial measure of revenue and expenses per individual vehicle, before scaling operations. Three things management said stand out.

Lower operating costs per vehicle improve margins directly. Insurance costs fell because real-world driving data convinced underwriters that autonomous systems carry less risk than human drivers.

Physical autonomous driving requires rigorous testing beyond real-world road miles. PonyWorld, the company's proprietary closed-loop virtual simulation environment, allows virtual vehicles to run billions of miles to solve rare edge cases without burning cash on compute hardware.

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