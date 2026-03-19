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Pony AI Aktie

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WKN DE: A40VVU / ISIN: US7329081084

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19.03.2026 03:18:58

Pony.ai Delivers 100+ Gen-7 Robotaxis To Chenqi Mobility For OnTime Platform Launch

(RTTNews) - Pony.ai announced the delivery of its first batch of over 100 seventh-generation Robotaxis to Guangzhou Chenqi Mobility Technology. These vehicles, built on the GAC AION V model, will be integrated into Chenqi's OnTime Mobility ride-hailing platform and are set to begin commercial operations soon.

Alongside this milestone, Pony.ai and Chenqi Mobility signed an upgraded strategic cooperation agreement in Guangzhou. The partnership aims to jointly build a Robotaxi fleet and expand service coverage beyond current operations, marking a new stage in their long-standing collaboration.

Under the new framework, Pony.ai will continue to focus on research, development, and iteration of its core autonomous driving system, the "Virtual Driver." Through a licensing model, Pony.ai will generate recurring revenue by providing its technology to fleet partners. Meanwhile, Chenqi Mobility will manage fleet ownership, safety, dispatching, and platform operations.

By combining Pony.ai's technological expertise with Chenqi's operational capabilities, the two companies intend to establish a scalable and replicable commercialization model. This approach is designed to ensure sustainable returns for both partners while accelerating the deployment of autonomous mobility services.

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