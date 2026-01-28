Pony AI Aktie

WKN DE: A40VVU / ISIN: US7329081084

28.01.2026 03:47:36

Pony.ai Forms Partnership With ATBB To Expand Robotaxi Services In China

(RTTNews) - Pony.ai announced a strategic partnership with Beijing ATBB Travel & Express Service Co., Ltd., a premium mobility service provider in China, to advance the commercialization of Robotaxi services through an asset-light, partnership-driven model.

Under the collaboration, Pony.ai and ATBB will jointly deploy and operate Robotaxi services in tier-1 cities across China, while also extending autonomous driving applications to airport and business travel scenarios.

As part of the agreement, the companies plan to establish a Robotaxi fleet powered by Pony.ai's seventh-generation vehicles. The fleet will operate in tier-1 cities, including routes connecting airports and high-speed rail stations. These vehicles will complement Pony.ai's existing Robotaxi network, adding capacity and supporting a wide range of travel needs from daily urban trips to airport transfers.

The initial fleet will be integrated into Pony.ai's proprietary ride-hailing platform as well as third-party mobility ecosystems. Pony.ai will also connect its self-operated Robotaxi vehicles to ATBB's Xinghui Mobility platform, enabling both parties to share demand and fleet resources within a flexible and scalable framework.

In 2025, Pony.ai marked several milestones, including securing China's first citywide permit for fully driverless commercial Robotaxi operations in Shenzhen and expanding commercial services across Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.

PONY closed Tuesday's regular trading session at $15.69, rising $0.20 or 1.29%. In overnight trading, the stock advanced further to $16.02, up $0.33 or 2.10% by 9:38 PM EST.

