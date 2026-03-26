Pony AI Aktie

Pony AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40VVU / ISIN: US7329081084

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26.03.2026 16:34:37

Pony AI Shares Fall 14% After Reporting FY25 Results, Partnership With Uber And Verne

(RTTNews) - Pony AI Inc. (PONY) shares fell 13.35 percent, down $1.52 to $9.87, on Thursday, after the company reported a 2025 net loss attributable to shareholders of $134.0 million, compared with a net loss of $274.1 million in 2024.

The stock is currently trading at $9.87, below its previous close of $11.39, after opening at $10.89. During the session, shares moved in a range of $9.59 to $10.89, with trading volume reaching 6.80 million shares, above the average daily volume of 4.09 million.

Meanwhile, fourth-quarter EPS came in at $0.06 compared with a loss of $0.99 per share in the prior-year quarter. Also, the company announced a partnership with Verne and Uber to launch the first commercial robotaxi service in Europe, beginning in Zagreb soon, with initial deployment work already underway, including public-road validation.

Pony AI's 52-week range is $4.11 to $24.92.

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