|
23.08.2023 18:25:00
Poof.io Announces Integration with Base, Coinbase's Layer-2 Blockchain
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poof Payments, a leader in Web3 blockchain infrastructure, unveils its future support for Base, Coinbase's Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. Layer-2 solutions are technologies built atop existing blockchains to enhance their transaction capabilities. Base promises swift, affordable transactions, upholding Ethereum's intrinsic security and decentralization.
Base establishes itself as a robust Layer-2 network, working alongside platforms like Optimism that offer EVM compatibility. Leveraging Coinbase's extensive resources and expansive user base, coupled with the decision to forgo a native token, Base emerges as a pivotal force in Ethereum scaling.
Poof's integration with Base has the potential to redefine the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, empowering token creators on Base to create their own US-compliant financial ecosystems.
Here's an in-depth look at the transformative features enabled by this integration:
• Fiat-to-Crypto: Token creators can design on-ramps that facilitate the easy conversion of fiat currencies into their native tokens on Poof, fostering broader adoption and ease of access.
• Crypto-to-Fiat: Off-ramps through Poof on Base allow for easy token-to-fiat conversions, ensuring liquidity and promoting broader utilization by offering a simple way to convert to fiat.
• Cross-Language Libraries: Poof's integration introduces the Base Chain API, compatible across popular programming languages, allowing developers to easily sync across the Base ecosystem using Poof's API.
Explore the future of decentralized finance on https://www.poof.io/.
About Poof Payments
Poof Payments, Inc. (https://www.poof.io) is a leading provider of payment processing solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Poof offers unified payment rails for Web3, facilitating online payment flows using crypto, bank transfers, credit cards, and more. With a vision rooted in security and transparency, Poof Payments is shaping the future of online transactions in the Web3 payments infrastructure landscape.
Contact:
info@poof.io
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poofio-announces-integration-with-base-coinbases-layer-2-blockchain-301908062.html
SOURCE Poof Payments, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!