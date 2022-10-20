|
20.10.2022 13:42:34
Pool Corp Boosts FY22 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported that net income for the third quarter grew to $190.06 million or $4.78 per share from $184.67 million or $4.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $4.76 per share, compared to $4.44 per share for the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 14 percent to a record of $1.62 billion from $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.58 per share on revenues of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, Pool raised its earnings guidance to a range of $18.50 to $19.05 per share from the prior outlook range of $18.38 to $19.13 per share. The Street expects earnings of $18.85 per share for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
