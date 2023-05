Pool Corp Faces Headwinds After an Unusually Strong Year. Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was an ugly first quarter for Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL). There were plenty of negatives, but for investors with a long-term mindset, the important question is: Did that quarter really change anything about its future? The answer: Probably not.Here's a quick look at Pool's quarterly results and why long-term growth investors might still like the story here.Pool reported revenue of $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, which management pointed out was the third year in a row in which its Q1 top line had exceeded $1 billion. That sounds great until you see that sales were 15% below the year-ago figure of $1.4 billion, and a touch below the analysts' consensus estimate.Continue reading