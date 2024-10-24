|
24.10.2024 14:45:51
Pool Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Pool Corp. (POOL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $125.70 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $137.84 million, or $3.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $1.433 billion from $1.474 billion last year.
Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $125.70 Mln. vs. $137.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.27 vs. $3.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.433 Bln vs. $1.474 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.06 - $11.46
