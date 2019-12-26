HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your pool's liner is an essential feature, adding to the look and function of your pool as a whole. Not caring for your liner properly at any time of year can cause damage or decrease the lifespan of the liner, and having to replace the liner can delay the opening of your pool next season significantly.

Pool liners supplier, LOOP-LOC, explains how to keep your pool liner in top condition during the offseason.

Keep water chemical levels balanced. Proper water chemistry and water levels can maximize the lifespan and appearance of your liner. Shortly before closing the pool, and at periodic points throughout the offseason, use a water testing kit to measure the chemical levels. For example, the recommended chemical levels for LOOP-LOC pool liners are:

pH between 7.2 and 7.6

Total Alkalinity between 80 and 125 ppm

Calcium Hardness between 175 and 250 ppm minimum

Free Chlorine Residual between 1.0 and 1.5 ppm

Cyanuric Acid between 40 and 75

Consult your swimming pool professional if you are unsure of how to correct water imbalances and be sure to check the levels throughout the offseason.

Keep your pool covered. Keeping your pool covered protects the inside of your pool, including your liner, from water evaporation and exposure to the elements. Covering your pool for the offseason also keeps out debris that can further damage the liner.

Maintain the proper water levels. Consult your care and maintenance instructions or a swimming pool professional to determine the best water level for your specific pool during the offseason. Be sure to check the water level periodically, especially if you have a mesh cover which can allow water to pass through the cover and into your pool. A certain amount of water is necessary to create the pressure needed to support your liner, so this is an important factor to consider for keeping your liner in top condition.

Taking these steps to prepare and maintain your liner this offseason will make a big impact when it's time to open your pool for next season. Be sure to contact your swimming pool professional if you have any questions, concerns, or unusual circumstances that may require additional or different care instructions.

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica.

