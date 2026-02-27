Pool Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052
|
27.02.2026 16:10:17
Pool Stock Is Down 35% This Past Year, and One Fund Recently Disclosed Dumping a $10 Million Stake
Wedgewood Partners sold out its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), divesting 32,322 shares previously worth $10.02 million, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to the SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Wedgewood Partners eliminated its entire position in Pool Corporation during the fourth quarter, selling all 32,322 shares. The quarter-end position value decreased by $10.02 million.Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products, with operations across North America, Europe, and Australia. The company leverages an extensive sales center network and deep supplier relationships to deliver a comprehensive product portfolio to professional customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
