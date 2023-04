Poor families miss out on budget ranges at big chains’ smaller shops, says Which?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Own-label items available less than 1% of the time at Sainsbury’s Local, Tesco Express and Morrisons Daily, finds consumer groupLow-income families are missing out on the chance to pick up supermarkets’ lowest-priced essentials as fewer than 1% of the leading chains’ smaller stores stock them, according to a study.The consumer group Which? dispatched mystery shoppers to hunt for a list of about 30 items under the cut-price own-label ranges in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons stores, including apples, beef mince, tinned tomatoes, rice and instant coffee. Continue reading...