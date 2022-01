Poor UK households may have to spend half their income on energy, says charity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Joseph Rowntree Foundation calls on the government to help vulnerable people facing ‘heat or eat’ decisionsSoaring energy bills could eat up more than half of some UK households’ incomes, a leading poverty charity has said, amid warnings that vulnerable people will be left unable to eat regularly or could even be at risk of death from the cold.The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said that while households across the board faced bill increases of 40% to 47% from April, there would be huge variations in the ability of families to cope. Continue reading...