Poorer families risk £1,000 hit from earnings-related benefits rise

Below-inflation rise would save exchequer tenth of £40bn to be given out through tax cuts, says thinktankIf the government raises benefits in line with earnings rather than inflation next year, it would drastically cut the incomes of poorer working-age families, while saving less than a tenth of the cost of recent tax cuts, a leading economic thinktank has calculated.Such a change, which would mean a significant real-terms cut given that wages are rising at 5.5% with inflation close to 10%, could see the effective income of some families reduced by up to £1,000 a year, the Resolution Foundation said. Continue reading...